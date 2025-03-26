Apple WWDC 2025 set to kick off soon, promising major announcements

Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) in June to make major announcements that will empower developers.
On Tuesday, March 25, the Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed that the five-day event will begin with a special event keynote and spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software.
To note, the company is expected to announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, among others, during WWDC 2025.
Apple WWDC 2025 date
In a newsroom post, Apple officially revealed that its annual WWDC will kick off on June 9 and will end on June 13.
Apple said, "WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple's ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features."
How to watch Apple WWDC 2025?
Apple WWDC 2025 viewing is set to be easy and accessible for everyone. You can watch it live on Apple's official YouTube channel, Apple's website, Apple TV, Windows PC, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or the Apple Developer app.
Where will Apple WWDC 2025 event take place?
Apple will host its annual WWDC 2025 event online. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9.
According to several reports, Apple is preparing a "dramatic software overhaul" of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.
The iPhone and Mac operating systems will receive their biggest redesigns in 12 years (iOS 7) and five years (macOS 11).
