Sci-Tech

Apple to updates AirPods Max with lossless audio and low-latency features

Gamers will benefit from ultra-low latency audio, as they will experience lower lag time with Apple AirPods Max

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Apple updates AirPods Max with lossless audio and low-latency features
Apple updates AirPods Max with lossless audio and low-latency features

Apple is bringing lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max headphones to provide an enhanced usage experience.

On Monday, March 24, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that with the upcoming update, AirPods Max headphones will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio to maintain the quality of original recordings.

According to Apple, lossless audio expands to Personalised Spatial Audio “to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience.”

Related: Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026 with same features as iPhone 17 Air

To note, users can easily listen to more than 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music.

As for the ultra-low latency audio, the AirPods Max are said to be better suited for music production. 

Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max users will allow musicians to create and mix with Personalised Spatial Audio and head tracking.

This results in artists being able to record and mix music without losing audio quality.

On the other hand, gamers will benefit from ultra-low latency audio, as they will experience lower lag time with the AirPods Max.

According to the company, lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C.

Related: Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series — Report

X's Head of Engineering Haofei Wang reportedly resigns
X's Head of Engineering Haofei Wang reportedly resigns
NASA’s Curiosity Rover uncovers largest organic molecules ever found on Mars
NASA’s Curiosity Rover uncovers largest organic molecules ever found on Mars
Google Drive expands support to Windows on Arm PCs
Google Drive expands support to Windows on Arm PCs
Daphni, French VC firm secures major funding for new startups
Daphni, French VC firm secures major funding for new startups
Elon Musk's Tesla falls behind as BYD takes lead in 2024 revenue
Elon Musk's Tesla falls behind as BYD takes lead in 2024 revenue
OpenAI makes AI voice assistant more efficient with important update
OpenAI makes AI voice assistant more efficient with important update
Double Sunrise 2025: US, Canada all set to witness rare clestial display
Double Sunrise 2025: US, Canada all set to witness rare clestial display
Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features
Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features
Google Vids adds AI voice overs to 'Help me create' feature
Google Vids adds AI voice overs to 'Help me create' feature
AI chip startup FuriosaAI rejects $800M acquisition offer from Meta: Report
AI chip startup FuriosaAI rejects $800M acquisition offer from Meta: Report
WhatsApp bans 10 million accounts in India: Here's why
WhatsApp bans 10 million accounts in India: Here's why
God of War Greek Mythology project set to launch in 2025
God of War Greek Mythology project set to launch in 2025