Apple to updates AirPods Max with lossless audio and low-latency features

Apple is bringing lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max headphones to provide an enhanced usage experience.
On Monday, March 24, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that with the upcoming update, AirPods Max headphones will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio to maintain the quality of original recordings.
According to Apple, lossless audio expands to Personalised Spatial Audio “to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience.”
To note, users can easily listen to more than 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music.
As for the ultra-low latency audio, the AirPods Max are said to be better suited for music production.
Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max users will allow musicians to create and mix with Personalised Spatial Audio and head tracking.
This results in artists being able to record and mix music without losing audio quality.
On the other hand, gamers will benefit from ultra-low latency audio, as they will experience lower lag time with the AirPods Max.
According to the company, lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C.
