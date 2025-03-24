Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026 with same features as iPhone 17 Air

Apple is rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone, expected to launch in 2026.
According to the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday, March 23, revealed that Apple is gearing up to unveil its first foldable iPhone next year.
The design language of the foldable handset is claimed to be similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.
Additionally, the foldable iPhone is rumoured to be based on the upcoming iPhone 17 Air (Slim).
Gurman also indicated that Apple's foldable will feature many of the same technologies as the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to debut as Apple's thinnest phone to date with a 5.5mm thick build, presumably, without including the camera bar.
It is important to note that Apple's foldable iPhone is reported to have a starting price of around $2,300 in the US.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to sell a limited stock of its foldable due to the higher price tag.
The purported foldable is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is tipped to pack an aluminum alloy middle frame.
To note, the foldable iPhone is claimed to have a dual rear camera setup and a battery with about 5,000mAh capacity.
