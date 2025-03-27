World

EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns

European Union has urged its people to display resilient front and be prepare for war if necessary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
European Union (EU) citizens were advice to make necessary arrangements in case of emergencies amid Russia's conflict.

As reported by CNN, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the EU Commission asked citizens to stockpile food and other essential supplies for at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis.

The 18-page document urged Europe to always be prepare for the worst as the continent is facing uncertain future due to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, sabotage of critical infrastructure, electronic warfare, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Russia's constant threatening position has prompted European leaders to prepare their people to be war-ready.

Along with that, President Donald Trump's hostile approach towards Europe, especially its contribution to NATO and on war in Ukraine, has led the continent to shift their mindset.

The Commission's European Preparedness Union Strategy says citizens across the continent should be ready in case of emergency.

Furthermore, the guideline also called for the introduction of "preparedness" lessons in the school curricula, included teaching students to differentiate between information manipulation and disinformation..

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission shared a statement, noting, "New realities require a new level of preparedness in Europe."

Notably, aside from Europe as a whole, several countries are also updating their precautionary plan amid war risk.

