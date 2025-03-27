Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured

At least six people are presumed dead with nine injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea.
As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the vessel sank off the coast of Hurghada, after which 29 people were successfully rescued.
According to local media, submarine was carrying 45 tourists of various nationalities, however, Russian embassy in Egypt has shared that all people onboard were Russians.
The injured, including four in critical conditions, were transported to local hospitals.
According to local reports, the submarine was called Sindbad and has been operating for years.
Previously, In November 2024, a tourist boat called the Sea Story saw the same fate, leaving behind 11 dead and 35 survivors.
As per Egyptian authorities, that incident was caused by huge waves, however, survivors informed press that there were some safety issues.
Along with that, UK investigators have shared that there had been 16 incidents involving "liveboard" vessels in the area in the last five years.
Despite tourism being a key sector in Egypt's economy many tourists companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea because of conflicts in the region.