Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland

Denmark hit back at the United States against Vice President JD Vance's comments and “tone” while criticising the country over its role in Greenland.
According to Al Jazeera, Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, slammed the US President Donald Trump’s administration for their “tone” while speaking to “your close allies.”
Speaking in English on X, he said, “Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism.”
“But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies,” he added.
This came after Vance made fiery comments about Denmark on Friday, March 28, 2025, during a trip to the Pituffik space base in northwestern Greenland.
Vance told the conference that the US has only one message for Denmark, which is that it has not done a “good job” for the people of Greenland. He also blames Scandinavian countries for underinvesting in the people and security architecture of the “beautiful landmass filled with incredible people.”
He also accused Denmark of leaving Greenland vulnerable to Russia and China’s alleged incursions.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also pushed back on Vance’s claim, highlighting that they have stood by America in very difficult situations for so many years and emphasised that the vice president’s reference to Denmark is “not accurate.”
