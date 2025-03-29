Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water

Utah became the first US state that has banned the use of fluoride in public drinking water after health experts warnings.
According to BBC, the Utah Governor Spencer Cox this week signed the ban into law after the National Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy raised concerns that fluoride poses serious health risks.
The law will go into effect in Utah on May 7, 2025, while the other states, including Florida and Ohio, are also considering passing similar legislation.
The bill signed by the governor prohibited communities from adding fluoride to their public water supplies without mentioning any specific public health concerns related to the mineral.
However, the Republican state lawmaker Stephanie Gricius, who introduced the bill, claimed that research suggested fluoride could affect the cognitive health of children.
Meanwhile, the American Dental Association criticised the law and said that it shows "wanton disregard for the oral health and well-being of their constituents."
The president of the association, Denver dentist Brett Kessler, stated, “It is disheartening to see that a proven public health policy, which exists for the greater good of an entire community's oral health, has been dismantled based on distorted pseudoscience.”
Numerous health groups, including the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have always recommended adding small amounts of fluoride to drinking water.
Notably, fluoride has been added to US drinking water since 1945 to prevent cavities.
