World

Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water

Dentists and health experts warn a fluoride ban may spark serious medical problems

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water

Utah became the first US state that has banned the use of fluoride in public drinking water after health experts warnings.

According to BBC, the Utah Governor Spencer Cox this week signed the ban into law after the National Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy raised concerns that fluoride poses serious health risks.

The law will go into effect in Utah on May 7, 2025, while the other states, including Florida and Ohio, are also considering passing similar legislation.

Related: Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong

The bill signed by the governor prohibited communities from adding fluoride to their public water supplies without mentioning any specific public health concerns related to the mineral.

However, the Republican state lawmaker Stephanie Gricius, who introduced the bill, claimed that research suggested fluoride could affect the cognitive health of children.

Meanwhile, the American Dental Association criticised the law and said that it shows "wanton disregard for the oral health and well-being of their constituents."

The president of the association, Denver dentist Brett Kessler, stated, “It is disheartening to see that a proven public health policy, which exists for the greater good of an entire community's oral health, has been dismantled based on distorted pseudoscience.”

Numerous health groups, including the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have always recommended adding small amounts of fluoride to drinking water.

Notably, fluoride has been added to US drinking water since 1945 to prevent cavities.

Related: Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
UK's hidden Bali: Discover stunning beach with turquoise waters
UK's hidden Bali: Discover stunning beach with turquoise waters
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures
UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia