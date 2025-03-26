World

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out

Kilauea witnesses lava pouring out of vent during one of its irregular eruption episodes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episodes as lava streams out
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episodes as lava streams out

Kilauea has once again witnessed irregular explosions as lava began to pour out of Hawaii's most active volcano.

As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the explosive episode resumed midday, when molten rock began gushing out of a vent in Kilauea's summit caldera.

According to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the lave was contained within the volcanic basin, located inside the National Park and wasn't affecting any residential areas.

Related: Wildfires in South Korea claim 18 lives, destroy 7th century temple

The volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii has been erupting on-and-off since December 23, 2024, becoming a popular site among tourists, who witness the volcano shooting lava high into the air, spilling molten rock across the floor.

The current episode of the eruption is the 15th, along with that the shortest of the previous lasted 13 hours and the longest went on for eight days.

Kilauea is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii, including the one submerged under the water.

Related: Earthquake triggers volcano eruption in Russia’s Far East, scientists warn of stronger one

Notably, the largest volcano is Mauna Loa, which is also located on the Big Island and erupted in 2022.

Award show held in Seoul reveals best restaurants in Asia
Award show held in Seoul reveals best restaurants in Asia
Chipotle closing in 2025: Here's what we know so far
Chipotle closing in 2025: Here's what we know so far
Wildfires in South Korea claim 18 lives, destroy 7th century temple
Wildfires in South Korea claim 18 lives, destroy 7th century temple
Pope Francis narrowly escapes death: Doctor reveals shocking details
Pope Francis narrowly escapes death: Doctor reveals shocking details
United flight to China turns back after pilot forgets passport
United flight to China turns back after pilot forgets passport
World's longest-serving death row prisoner receives $1.4M compensation
World's longest-serving death row prisoner receives $1.4M compensation
Texas teens attempt to kill mother for turning off WiFi
Texas teens attempt to kill mother for turning off WiFi
Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery
Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery
Sinkhole claims life of motorcyclist in South Korea
Sinkhole claims life of motorcyclist in South Korea
Japanese court slams South Korean-based sect for manipulative tactics
Japanese court slams South Korean-based sect for manipulative tactics
New Zealand earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremor jolts South Island
New Zealand earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremor jolts South Island
Putin gifts Trump 'mysterious' portrait as Colorado painting sparks controversy
Putin gifts Trump 'mysterious' portrait as Colorado painting sparks controversy