Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out

Kilauea has once again witnessed irregular explosions as lava began to pour out of Hawaii's most active volcano.
As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the explosive episode resumed midday, when molten rock began gushing out of a vent in Kilauea's summit caldera.
According to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the lave was contained within the volcanic basin, located inside the National Park and wasn't affecting any residential areas.
The volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii has been erupting on-and-off since December 23, 2024, becoming a popular site among tourists, who witness the volcano shooting lava high into the air, spilling molten rock across the floor.
The current episode of the eruption is the 15th, along with that the shortest of the previous lasted 13 hours and the longest went on for eight days.
Kilauea is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii, including the one submerged under the water.
Notably, the largest volcano is Mauna Loa, which is also located on the Big Island and erupted in 2022.