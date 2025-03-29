Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes

The interim president of Columbia University, Dr Katrina Armstrong, stepped down from her position days after announcing sweeping policy changes.
According to CNN, the school on Friday, March 28, 2025, announced the resignation of the president after bowing to the US President Donald Trump administration’s demands.
Armstrong took the role as the interim president of the university in August 2024, when the school was going through the tough time and pressure to handle the students protest.
Related: Columbia University rolls out new policies amid federal funding dispute
David J. Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees, said, “Dr Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the university and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community.”
This came after the university, earlier in March, introduced new policies after the federal government revoked $400 million in federal funding over campus protests.
The new policies include restrictions on demonstrations, sanctions on student groups in violation, giving campus police new arrest powers and reviewing the university's Middle East studies programme.
Armstrong, in a statement to the community, wrote, “Over the last few months, I appreciate having had the opportunity to play a small part in navigating this vast enterprise through some of the most difficult moments in its history.”
Claire Shipman, co-chair of the Columbia board of trustees, has been appointed acting president of the university until the appointment of the new head.
As per the statement, Shipman, a journalist and author, has been a part of the university's board of trustees since 2013. She also holds a graduate degree from Columbia.
Related: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigns amidst Gaza protests