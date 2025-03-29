World

Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'

Self proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate is facing sexual assault and violence lawsuit from ex-girlfriend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: I was scared to death
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'

Andrew Tate alleged ex girlfriend and LA model Brianna Stern claimed that her 10-month relationship with the British influencer was compromised of violence and sexual misconduct.

In an exclusive interview with NBC, on Friday, March 28, 2025, Stern shared that the 38-year-old threatened her throughout their relationship, as she noted, "I was scared to death, so scared I was terrified that I might die."

The model, who has also filed a lawsuit against Tate on Thursday, March 27, 2025, further revealed that she has received numerous online threats since coming forward about her experience dating Tate.

She added, "I'm scared of him, no one has ever really spoken out against him before."

Related: Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip

The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles court and accused the self-proclaimed anti-feminist of sexual assault, emotional distress, and, battery.

Tate's lawyer on Friday denied Stern's allegations as "unfolded and sensational."

According to Stern, she met Tate and his brother, Tristan last summer, when they invited her to Romania to participate in photo shoots related to content creation for their cryptocurrency meme coin.

During the same time, the Tate brothers were facing multiple criminal charges including sexual misconduct accusations in Britain and human trafficking and money laundering in Romania, which they have strongly denied.

Related: Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles

Notably, Tate and his brother left the US for Romania on Saturday, as previously both were in the States since late February, when Romanian officials lifted a travel ban. 

10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
UK's hidden Bali: Discover stunning beach with turquoise waters
UK's hidden Bali: Discover stunning beach with turquoise waters
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures
UK Weather: April brings dry and sunny spell with rising temperatures
UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
UK car makers call for urgent support amid US tariff fears
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
7.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar with tremors felt in Thailand
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia
Former police officer walks freely after tasering 95-year-old woman in Australia
Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa
Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa
Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia