Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives

  • March 29, 2025
The US federal agency that regulates television and communication has launched a probe into Disney over its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

According to CNN, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, on Friday, March 28, 2025, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on social media that they are investigating Disney and its ABC network over DEI actions.

In a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Carr said that he wants “to ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination.”

“For decades, Disney focused on churning out box office and programming successes. But then something changed. Disney has now been embroiled in rounds of controversy surrounding its DEI policies,” he further added.

The letter also noted that a few years ago DEI policies “infected” many aspects of the media company’s decisions, and it has “embedded explicit race- and gender-based criteria across its operations.”

Meanwhile, a Disney spokesperson said that they are reviewing the FCC letter, and they are looking forward to answering the commission’s questions.

Notably, the investigation against Disney and ABC is part of US President Donald Trump’s administration’s crackdown against the DEI practices in private companies after dismantling all the diversity practices in the federal government.

