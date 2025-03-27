World

Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change

Just Stop Oil used actions like throwing soup at paintings and moving slowly in the streets

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change

Just Stop Oil, an environmental campaign group is ending its protest actions.

Just Stop Oil used actions like throwing soup at paintings and moving slowly in the streets as part of their protest methods.

In a statement, the environmental campaign group said, "Just Stop Oil's initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history,” as per Sky News.

"We've kept over 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground, and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful. So it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge, and slow marching in the streets. But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison.”

Related: Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest

As per the reports, Labour government has decided not to approve new licenses for exploring oil and gas.

Recent court decisions have halted various fossil fuel projects, including oil drilling in Surrey, a coal mine in Cumbria and the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil fields in the North Sea.

Labour Party, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has separated itself from Just Stop Oil, criticizing their actions.

Just Stop Oil's protests have gained attention but also led to criticism and jail sentences.

Their protests have included gluing themselves to roads and oil facilities, disrupting sports and entertainment events, and vandalizing famous artworks.

South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns
Asian airlines ban power banks on flights amid safety concerns
Asian airlines ban power banks on flights amid safety concerns
South Korea responsible for ‘mass exporting’ children for adoption, inquiry finds
South Korea responsible for ‘mass exporting’ children for adoption, inquiry finds
Best restaurants in Asia revealed in Seoul's award show
Best restaurants in Asia revealed in Seoul's award show
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumes eruption episode as lava streams out
Chipotle closing in 2025: Here's what we know so far
Chipotle closing in 2025: Here's what we know so far