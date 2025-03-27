Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change

Just Stop Oil, an environmental campaign group is ending its protest actions.
Just Stop Oil used actions like throwing soup at paintings and moving slowly in the streets as part of their protest methods.
In a statement, the environmental campaign group said, "Just Stop Oil's initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history,” as per Sky News.
"We've kept over 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground, and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful. So it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge, and slow marching in the streets. But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison.”
As per the reports, Labour government has decided not to approve new licenses for exploring oil and gas.
Recent court decisions have halted various fossil fuel projects, including oil drilling in Surrey, a coal mine in Cumbria and the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil fields in the North Sea.
Labour Party, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has separated itself from Just Stop Oil, criticizing their actions.
Just Stop Oil's protests have gained attention but also led to criticism and jail sentences.
Their protests have included gluing themselves to roads and oil facilities, disrupting sports and entertainment events, and vandalizing famous artworks.