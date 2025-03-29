10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025

There are several monumental structures in the world that stand out for their size, innovation, and the experience they can offer the tourists.
Mega structures are a sight to behold for people, who are drawn to heights, scenic locations and history, while also offering remarkable travelling opportunity to different countries.
Along with unique architecture and being engineering marvels, they also give a sneak peek in the country's culture and development.
Here are ten mega-structures that make tourist flock to them:
Burj Khalifa (Dubai, UAE)
Standing at 829.8 metre, Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, and was completed in 2010.
Aside from being the most remarkable example of UAE's engineering power, the building's observation decks at floor 124th and 148th provide jaw-dropping views of Dubai' skyline and the Arabian Gulf.
Great Wall of China
Stretching over 21,196 kilometres, the Great Wall of China is the longest man-made structure ever built, with the purpose of protecting the state from enemy's attacks.
It was established from 7th century BC to 16th century AD, and was marked as the UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987.
Eiffel Tower (Paris, France)
At 324 metres, the iron tower is an iconic symbol of love and engineering and was built for the 1889 World's Fair.
The tower, which has a lattice structure for wind resistance and stability, once was the tallest man-made structure in the world.
Panama Canal
Spanning 82 kilometres across the Isthmus, Panama Canal is an artificial waterway connects that the Atlantic and Pacific ocean
The engineering marvel has revolutionised global trade since 1914, as it allows ships to pass through the continent with much less resources.
Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco, US)
The Golden Gate Bridge with the length of 2.7 kilometres and the recognisable orange colour was the longest and tallest structure of its kind, when it was first completed in 1937.
Inspired by the style that was popular in 1920s-1930s, the bridge was made to withstand strong earthquakes.
Three Gorges Dam (Yangtze River, China)
World's largest hydroelectric dam occupies the area of 2.3 kilometres at the Yangtze River in China.
The Three Gorges Dam was completed in 2012 and helps generate around 22.5 GW of electricity.
Tourists can take river cruise to witness the dramatic landscapes of the dam.
Sydney Opera House (Sydney, Australia)
With its sail-like shape and 1.8 hectares area, Sydney Opera House was completed in 1973 and became a UNESCO World Heritage in 2007.
Its annually observes about 8.2 million visitors from all over the world and has become the country's landmark.
Channel Tunnel (UK to France)
A 50 kilometres undersea tunnel that connects England and France.
The tunnel stretches beneath the English Chanel, and has several safety features including emergency response systems, ventilation, and advanced fire detectors.
Burj Al Arab (Dubai, UAE)
Another sail-shaped structure that has received quite an attention from travellers is a luxury hotel, located on an artificial island in Dubai.
Burj Al Arab is one of the tallest hotels globally with 321 metres height, and offers access to private beach, fine dining, infinity pool, and luxurious services.
Gotthard Base Tunnel (Swiss Alps, Switzerland)
At 57 kilometres, it's the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, cutting through the Alps to link Zurich and Milan.
The Gotthard Base Tunnel provides smooth and scenic ride with affordable and fast travels.