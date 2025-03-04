World’s richest city outshines London, Paris, and Tokyo in total wealth

The richest cities in the world are found across different continents with London and Paris leading in Europe and Hong Kong and Tokyo being the wealthiest in Asia.
This would tell which city is the richest in each continent but which is the richest city in the entire world?
New York is the wealthiest city in the world, surpassing all others in total wealth with a large number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires.
Its massive economy, worth about £1 trillion in 2023, is driven by Wall Street and the two largest stock exchanges, the NYSE and Nasdaq.
Not only that, New York is home to major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.
Besides finance, New York is also a major center for media, technology, fashion, healthcare, and real estate.
New York's tech industry, called "Silicon Alley," is growing fast, with big companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook expanding there.
The fashion industry employs about 180,000 people while the media and publishing sector remains strong, with companies like The New York Times, NBC and Condé Nast based in the city.
As per several reports, New York is consistently ranked as the top destination for global business, investment, and tourism.