World

World’s richest city outshines London, Paris and Tokyo in total wealth

This country is consistently ranked as the top destination for global business, investment and tourism

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
World’s richest city outshines London, Paris, and Tokyo in total wealth
World’s richest city outshines London, Paris, and Tokyo in total wealth

The richest cities in the world are found across different continents with London and Paris leading in Europe and Hong Kong and Tokyo being the wealthiest in Asia.

This would tell which city is the richest in each continent but which is the richest city in the entire world?

New York is the wealthiest city in the world, surpassing all others in total wealth with a large number of millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires.

Its massive economy, worth about £1 trillion in 2023, is driven by Wall Street and the two largest stock exchanges, the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Not only that, New York is home to major financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

Besides finance, New York is also a major center for media, technology, fashion, healthcare, and real estate.

New York's tech industry, called "Silicon Alley," is growing fast, with big companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook expanding there.

The fashion industry employs about 180,000 people while the media and publishing sector remains strong, with companies like The New York Times, NBC and Condé Nast based in the city.

As per several reports, New York is consistently ranked as the top destination for global business, investment, and tourism.

Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo

Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo
World’s richest city outshines London, Paris and Tokyo in total wealth

World’s richest city outshines London, Paris and Tokyo in total wealth
Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism'

Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism'
Demi Moore struggles to cope with shocking Oscar snub

Demi Moore struggles to cope with shocking Oscar snub

Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy
Donald Trump cuts military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelenskyy
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter breaks silence on 14th child announcement
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Japan's biggest wildfire in decades claims 1 life displaces thousands
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Oscars night shaken as 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits LA: Watch
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles