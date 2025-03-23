World

Columbia University rolls out new policies amid federal funding dispute

Colombia University announces sweeping policy changes after losing $400M in federal funding

  March 23, 2025
Colombia University has announced chnages in the policy as it agreed to several demands of the Trump administration after federal funding was cancelled.

According to CNN, the university on Friday, March 21, 2025, announced a series of new policies including restrictions on demonstrations after the federal govermnet stopped $400m (£310m) in funding caliming that it failed to deal with antisemitism on campus.

Friday's memo from the university comes after the Trump administration gave Columbia a list of nine items that were required before it would reconsider the $400m in funding.

The Trump administration demanded several changes, including the university enforcing its disciplinary policies, implement rules for protests, ban masks, announce a plan to hold student groups accountable, empower its law enforcement, review its Middle East studies programs and its admissions.

"Our response to the government agencies outlines the substantive work we've been doing over the last academic year to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus," Interim President Katrina Armstrong told students in an email on Friday.

A change that will impact academics at Columbia is the shift in its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies department. A new official will now lead that department.

"In this role, the Senior Vice Provost will review the educational programs to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced," the memo read.

Columbia says the role will "conduct a thorough review of the portfolio of programs in regional areas across the University, starting immediately with the Middle East".

The university will also review admission procedures to "ensure unbiased admission processes".

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said the reason for funding being pulled at Columbia was because of alleged "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students".

Pro-Palestinian protests at the New York City campus last year, and the political fallout, was the key factor in the Trump administration's decision.

