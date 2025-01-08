World

Greenland: Denmark's ownership, Trump's interest, and why it's not for sale

  • January 08, 2025
US President-elect Donald Trump's Greenland plans shatter after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made clear that “Greenland is not for sale.”

According to Fox News, Danish PM finally breaks the silence on the new US president ramping up calls to buy Greenland during an interview at a Danish TV station on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Frederiksen said that Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede "has been very, very clear that there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either.”

She further added that the island will choose its own future and “we need to stay calm and stick to our principles.”

This came after the upcoming US President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland.

Why Does Trump Want Greenland?

Since Trump won the 2024 presidential elections, he has not given up on his desire to acquire the Panama Canal and

Greenland, citing both of the regions, is critical to the national security of America.

During his first term in the White House, he urged his aides to find ways to purchase the island known for its natural resources and strategic location but did not succeed in it.

But when the 78-year-old was asked whether he had any plans to use military or economic force to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal, he told reporters, “No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security.”

However, both Denmark and Panama have rejected Trump's calls and highlighted that they will not give up on their territories. 

