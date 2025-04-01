5 best foods for brain health you should add to your diet

A healthy, nutrient-rich diet is important for both the heart and brain, as both organs rely on good blood circulation.
Since about 25% of blood supply goes to the brain, what we eat directly affects its function.
Consuming foods high in unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates and ultra-processed products can damage blood vessels in the brain, leading to risks like impaired brain function, stroke and dementia.
Here are eight types of foods to maintain improve brain health:
Fish:
Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Omega-3 can reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and lower the risk of heart attack and stroke by improving blood lipid levels. It can also reduce the risk of blood clots.
Olive oil:
Olive oil is rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation, which is an important factor for maintaining good heart health and it is also considered brain-healthy foods.
Several studies suggest that regularly consuming olive oil can lower the risk of hypertension (high blood pressure) by up to 50%.
It contains monounsaturated fats that help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL).
Tomatoes:
Tomatoes are really beneficial for brain health as they contain an antioxidant called lycopene.
Antioxidants are important for brain health because they help fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which can otherwise lead to brain damage or neurodegeneration. It can improve cholesterol levels and help lower blood pressure.
Leafy greens:
Leafy greens like spinach, kale and collard greens are rich in fiber, potassium and vitamin K, all of which support brain health.
Walnuts:
Walnuts are a top choice for a brain-healthy snack because they contain the highest proportion of omega-3 "good fats" compared to omega-6 "bad fats."
The new study found that eating a small portion of walnuts with breakfast helped young adults think faster and have better memory for many hours.