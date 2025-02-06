World

Bangladesh protesters set fire to Hasina’s family house amid growing unrest

Protestors also damaged and set fire to the houses and businesses of senior leaders of the Awami League

  • by Web Desk
  • February 06, 2025
Protesters in Bangladesh have vandalised and set fire to the former family home of the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

This unrest was triggered by the announcement that Hasina would speak to the country through social media since she was removed from power by student protest last year.

As per BBC, on Wednesday evening, an excavator demolished the house of her late father, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the founding president of Bangladesh.

The house had been converted into a museum but was destroyed during the protests.

Hasina governed Bangladesh for 20 years. She was regarded as an authoritarian due to her government’s harsh treatment of opposition.

Although, Hasina’s father is widely regarded as a hero for his role in Bangladesh’s independence, his legacy has been negatively affected by anger towards his daughter.

Protestors also damaged and set fire to the houses and businesses of senior leaders of the Awami League and called for the removal of what they referred to as “pilgrimage sites of fascism.”

As per the local police, around 700 protestors gathered at a residence that night and dozens of police officers were sent to the scene to manage the situation.

In response, Hasina expressed her condemnation of the attack and called for “justice.”

"They can demolish a building, but they can't erase history," she said.

Hasina, who was initially praised as a symbol of of democracy has seen a decline in her reputation since taking the power.

She has been accused of manipulating elections, imprisoning opponents and leading a corrupt administration.

Additionally, she faces arrest warrants for her role in the violent suppression of student-led protests last year, which resulted in hundreds of death.

After Hasina was removed from the power, a provisional government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been in charge of running the country.

