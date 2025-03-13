Sheikh Hasina’s aide makes strong prediction about her political future

World

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s close aide and vice president of United States Awami League Rabbi Alam has made a major claim.

As per multiple outlets, Alam claimed that Hasina will once again become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Additionally, while speaking to the news agency ANI he criticized Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, telling him to "go back where he came from.”

Alam expressed concerns about the current situation in Bangladesh, stating that the country is "under attack" and called on the international community to take action.

Related: Bangladesh's long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns

“Bangladesh is under attack, and it needs to be addressed by the international community. A political uprising is fine, but that is not what has been going on in Bangladesh. This is a terrorist uprising,” he told ANI.

In the meantime, Alam thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring Hasina's safe travel.

Not only that, he also mentioned that several Bangladeshi leaders are currently taking refuge in India.

Recently, a court in Dhaka ordered the confiscation of Hasina’s residence in Dhanmondi, known as Sudasadhan, along with other properties owned by her exiled family members in India.

Additionally, the court ordered the seizure of 124 bank accounts linked to her family.

Related: Bangladesh protesters set fire to Hasina’s family house amid growing unrest

