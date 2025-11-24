Premier League fans unite as 100+ groups demand ticket price freeze

Sports

Premier League fan groups have called on Premier League clubs to freeze home ticket prices

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
The Premier League clubs are facing mounting pressure as more than 100 fans groups join forces to demand a freeze on home ticket prices.

The call comes after 19 out of 20 top-flight club raised ticket prices for he 2024-25 season with 13 increasing them again this campaign.

Supporters organizatons want clubs to pause all price increases for the next two seasons and be more transparent by sharing their ticket-pricing with supporters.

A letter published on the Football Supporters' Association website reads, "Rising prices are making it harder for regular fans, especially younger generations and working-class communities, to attend matches."

As TV companies often change match start times to fit their broadcasting schedules, fans are finding it harder to plan their trips to games.

On top of that, the overall cost of attending matches has risen which makes it even more difficult and expensive for supporters to go.

The clubs are also being asked to stop constantly raising ticket prices to cover the high costs of transfers, agent fess and player wages.

"We understand the commercial realities - but that's exactly why we need to halt the increases and work together on a more-balanced approach," the statement added.

The Premier League season for 2026-27 will begin on Saturday, August 22.

