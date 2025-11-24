Angel Reese embarks on exciting new chapter off court

Sports

WNBA star Angel Reese has stood out as one of the top basketball players of 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is stepping into new ventures off the court.

On Monday, November 24, Reese took to her social media accounts to share her new plans to start a basketball academy in Baltimore, which is her hometown.

The academy will be launched in partnership with Reebok and is set to provide training, mentorships and resources for young athletes in the area.

“Investing in the next generation of hoopers, leaders, and young women who’ll change the world, starting right here in Baltimore. Saint Frances Academy Reebok X Angel Reese,” Reese wrote on her social media accounts.

Reese's basketball academy will be located at her former school, Saint Frances Academy.

WNBA star had a very successful year in 2025, standing out as a top basketball player and also growing her presence off the court.

In her second season with the Chicago Sky, she performed exceptionally well, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Her strong performance helped her to recognize as one of the league's best rebounders and earned her a second consecutive selection to the WNBA All-Star team.

Additionally, Reese and NBA star Wendell Carter have been the subject of recent relationship rumours.

These rumours were confirmed when Carter publicly acknowledged their relationship during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back show.

