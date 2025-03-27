World

South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites

Firefighters are working urgently to protect both people and ancient artifacts from a massive wildfire

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 27, 2025
South Korea is experiencing its largest and deadliest wildfire ever.

Firefighters are working urgently to protect both people and ancient artifacts from a massive wildfire.

As per multiple outlets, so far, at least 27 people have died and 32 others have been injured, with some in serious condition.

Most of the people who died in the wildfire were older adults in their 60s and 70s.

Authorities have ordered tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and move to safer areas due to the wildfires.

The wildfires began nearly a week ago in Sancheong County, located in the southeast of South Korea.

Related: US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40

Authorities believe that the fires were not started intentionally but were caused accidentally by human activities.

The wildfires have already burned more than 35,810 hectares (88,500 acres).

As the fires continue to spread important artifacts like wooden printing blocks and paintings have been moved from major temples to protect them.

Meanwhile, authorities are closely watching two Unesco-listed heritage sites, Hahoe Village and Byeongsan Seowon, in Andong City for potential damage.

The fires have already destroyed Gounsa Temple, which was built in 618 AD and was one of the largest temples in the province.

As per the reports, a Buddhist architectural structure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910), considered a national treasure, has been destroyed.

Reated: Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires

