Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns

Trump administration has dismissed General Timothy Haugh, who was in charge of both the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command.
This firing is part of a broader removal of top security officials.
As per BBC, Democrats have expressed concern, claiming that the decision could threaten national security.
The exact reason for his dismissal is unclear but it follows a meeting between President Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer.
During this meeting, Loomer reportedly encouraged Trump to remove specific NSC employees who she felt were not loyal enough to his agenda.
Loomer posted on X (formerly Twitter) that General Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble were fired for being disloyal to President Trump.
Despite this Trump has denied that Loomer had any influence on the firings.
Before the dismissals were announced, Trump had mentioned that he would remove any staff members he believed were disloyal.
Earlier on Thursday, April 3, Trump administration has dismissed at least three officials from the National Security Council (NSC).
As per the reports, the recent firings come after a controversy last month.
In that incident, senior NSC officials accidentally included a journalist in a messaging thread on Signal about military strikes in Yemen.
However, it is unclear whether this controversy influenced the decision to fire the officials.
