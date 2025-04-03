World

Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

Despite surpassing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and The Shard, it remains relatively unknown

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower
Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

The Lakhta Centre, located near St. Petersburg, Russia is the tallest skyscraper in Europe, standing at 462 meters.

Despite being taller than well-known landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and The Shardx it remains relatively unknown.

Completed in 2019, it is located 12 km outside St Petersburg on land that was previously undeveloped.

The skyscraper serves as the headquarters for major companies like Gazprom, Russia’s energy giant.

The building is made of glass, with over 16,500 curved glass panels and contains various facilities like a sports center, shops, restaurants and a planetarium. 

Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

The design of the tower is inspired by a Swedish fort from 1611 which is now part of the modern city.

Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

Because of its unusual shape, the construction was highly complex as each floor has a different structure compared to the one above and below it.

Also, the skyscraper, faces a unique challenge due to its close location to the Arctic Circle, where extreme weather conditions are common.

The building rounded design help it resist the effects of strong winds. However the mesh at the top of the building allows wind to pass through which can lead to ice building up.

Related: UK's highest mountain tragedy: Young climber dies in Ben Nevis fall

This ice, if it accumulates enough, could fall from a height of 460 meters, potentially causing danger to people below.

While the building is over 460 meters tall, a large portion of it isn't usable.

Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

Specifically, the top 117 meters don't have a practical function and are just there to make the building look taller.

The building was initially intended to be the first of many skyscrapers representing Russia's wealth and success.

However, due to the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic decline in Russia, those plans have been put on hold.

Related: Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

US stock market faces major losses as Trump’s tariffs shake global economy
US stock market faces major losses as Trump’s tariffs shake global economy
Hungary makes surprising decision amid Benjamin Netanyahu visit
Hungary makes surprising decision amid Benjamin Netanyahu visit
Mass grave of Roman-era fighters discovered in Vienna
Mass grave of Roman-era fighters discovered in Vienna
Top 10 countries with most billionaires 2025: US takes crown
Top 10 countries with most billionaires 2025: US takes crown
Elon Musk to step down from DOGE leadership role soon?
Elon Musk to step down from DOGE leadership role soon?
US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens
US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens
World's youngest Billionaires 2025: Where are they from
World's youngest Billionaires 2025: Where are they from
Slovakia plans to kill 350 bears after deadly attack
Slovakia plans to kill 350 bears after deadly attack
US Senate vote to block new tariffs on Canada, rebuking trade war
US Senate vote to block new tariffs on Canada, rebuking trade war
Archaeologists discover almost life-sized statues in Pompeii tomb
Archaeologists discover almost life-sized statues in Pompeii tomb
Myanmar earthquake: Military announces ceasefire as death toll rises to 3,000
Myanmar earthquake: Military announces ceasefire as death toll rises to 3,000
Britain announces new travel permit requirement for Europeans
Britain announces new travel permit requirement for Europeans