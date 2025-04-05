Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed a globe trade war that has left his close friends and allies in a bit of pickle.
According to Forbes magazine, Trump's Thursday, April 3, decision regarding tariffs has affected most of his billionaire pals.
The biggest lost was faced by Elon Musk and Miriam Adelson, mainly because they had the biggest fortunes and conduct major business in China, a country which is facing 54% tariffs in total following Trump's Wednesday decision.
As the phrase "Nowhere on Earth is safe" sent internet berserk after the 47th President imposed 10% tariffs on island with zero humans and population of just penguins, the only person who has not lost much is the president himself, whose social media company, Truth Social, fell less than 2% on a day that broader market faced a 5% drop.
Related: China strikes back at US with 34% reciprocal tariffs
Here how much Trump's donors lost in the trade war that is affecting the whole world:
Elon Musk (Net worth: $378 billion)
Donation to pro-Trump campaign: $359 million
Losses: Approx. $8.7 billion
The SpaceX founder, who donated $359 million to Trump has by far lost the most since the 78-year-old returned to the office.
Elon's company Tesla saw a massive rise of 70% from the election to inauguration period, but witnessed a horrific decline of 91% of the gain since Trump became president.
On Thursday, when Trump announced globe trade war, the shared saw a 5% fall.
This was due to company's dependence on foreign suppliers for thousands of parts needed in the manufacturing facilities in US.
Miriam Adelson & family (Net worth: $28.8 billion)
Donation to pro-Trump campaign: $111 million
Losses: Approx. $1 billion
Miriam Adelson's husband company, Las Vegas Sands saw a 7% drop following Liberation Day.
The company is run overseas, with massive casinos in Singapore and Macao, as Trump has hit Asia market with massive tariffs, they have directly affected the Adelson's business
Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein (Net worth: 11.8 billion)
Donation to pro-Trump campaign: $93 million
Losses: Approx. $480 million
Industrial supplies businesses like Uline, co-founded by Uihleins in 1980, are difficult to rescue from International markets as several products are sourced from overseas.
After COVID-19 hit the supply chain businesses, Liz Uihlein penned a letter in her company catalog noting, "America sorely needs a coherent, largely united trade policy, if we don't get it done, this century belongs to Chinese."
Diane Hendricks (Net Worth: $21.9 billion)
Donation to pro-Trump campaign: $26 million
Losses: Approx. $650 million
The richest self-made woman in America owns privately held ABC supply, one of the country's largest building-supplies providers.
The ABC website has updates a list of suppliers who have increased their prices, many of which explicitly attributed the increase to earlier Trump's tariffs.
Linda McMahon (Net worth: $3.1 billion)
Donation to pro-Trump campaign: $20 million
Losses: Approx. $65 million
Linda McMahon was appointed as Trump's education secretary and her husband Vincent co-founded WWE and as of the end of 2024, still owned around eight million shares of its parent company TKO Group Holdings.
As majority of its viewers and fans are outside of the US, TKO also witnessed a market decline of over 5%.
Related: Tariff: How Trump's new policies actually work
Other billionaires that were hit by Trump decision included Perlmutters, Paul Singer, Anthony Pratt, Howard Lutnick, and Kelcy Warren.