Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study

Work, family, and sleep often overshadow physical activities.
A recent study revealed that catching up on the weekends may be a great solution.
The senior researcher stated, “As long as you get 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week — whether packed into one to two days or spread out — you can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer or other causes.”
Related: Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety
The research was conducted in the U.K., including more than 93,000 people who wore wrist devices in order to track their workout routine.
The team of researchers divided them into three groups, including weekend warriors, steady exercisers and inactive people, and considered their risk of premature death.
Results indicated a substantial advantage for both weekend warriors and steady physical activities.
Weekend warriors had an overall 32% decreased risk of death, a 31% lower mortality risk from cardiac diseases and a 21% lower risk of cancer in contrast to inactive people.
Steady exercises had an overall 26% lower death risk, a 24% lower mortality risk from cardiac disorders and a 13% lower risk of death from cancer.
According to the authors, these findings offer “reassuring evidence” that even infrequent physical activity can have healthy advantages.
Current U.S. guidelines recommend up to 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity or 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week.
Related: Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test