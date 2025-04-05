Health

Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study

Current U.S. guidelines recommend up to 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study
Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study

Work, family, and sleep often overshadow physical activities.

A recent study revealed that catching up on the weekends may be a great solution.

The senior researcher stated, “As long as you get 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week — whether packed into one to two days or spread out — you can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer or other causes.”

Related: Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety

The research was conducted in the U.K., including more than 93,000 people who wore wrist devices in order to track their workout routine.

The team of researchers divided them into three groups, including weekend warriors, steady exercisers and inactive people, and considered their risk of premature death.

Results indicated a substantial advantage for both weekend warriors and steady physical activities.

Weekend warriors had an overall 32% decreased risk of death, a 31% lower mortality risk from cardiac diseases and a 21% lower risk of cancer in contrast to inactive people.

Steady exercises had an overall 26% lower death risk, a 24% lower mortality risk from cardiac disorders and a 13% lower risk of death from cancer.

According to the authors, these findings offer “reassuring evidence” that even infrequent physical activity can have healthy advantages.

Current U.S. guidelines recommend up to 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity or 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week.

Related: Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test

Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety
Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety
Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test
Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test
Essential tips to boost your immune system
Essential tips to boost your immune system
Here are five probiotic foods beneficial for health
Here are five probiotic foods beneficial for health
Low LDL levels reduces risks of serious neurological disorders, study
Low LDL levels reduces risks of serious neurological disorders, study
Blood test can predict recovery rate from spinal cord injury, research
Blood test can predict recovery rate from spinal cord injury, research
Norovirus outbreak: 241 passengers, crew contracted virus on luxury cruise ship
Norovirus outbreak: 241 passengers, crew contracted virus on luxury cruise ship
AI-powered brain implant helps stroke survivor woman to speak again
AI-powered brain implant helps stroke survivor woman to speak again
5 best foods for brain health you should add to your diet
5 best foods for brain health you should add to your diet
Breast cancer breakthrough: Surgery no longer necessary for early stage
Breast cancer breakthrough: Surgery no longer necessary for early stage
Early signs of heart diseases you should never ignore
Early signs of heart diseases you should never ignore
How do energy drinks impact heart health: All you need to know
How do energy drinks impact heart health: All you need to know