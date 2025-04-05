Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety

Mental health has become a significant challenge nowadays for individuals of all ages.
Family pressure and academic stress can also contribute to major stress.
However, engaging in self-care activities may significantly assist reduce stress and anxiety.
These may include getting more mindfulness practice sessions, maintaining a well-balanced diet, and more.
Here are some tips that will help you deal with this major issue:
Related: Essential tips to boost your immune system
Perform maximum physical activities:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, and two days of muscle-strengthening activity may reduce overall stress and anxiety due to uncertainty.
To stay active, you should start with gentle activities, including biking and walking.
Maintain a balanced diet:
Consuming a well-balanced diet, with an ample amount of healthy food components, with less sugar, will help you to minimise stress.
Reducing your consumption of highly processed foods and beverages and eating whole foods can assist ensure your body is properly nourished, and it is likely to enhance your resilience to stress.
Whole food options includes vegetables, fruits, beans, fish, and seeds.
Practice self-care:
Self-care is considered one of the most essential elements that doesn’t need to be elaborated. It simply means tending to your mental well-being and peace.
Following a proper self-care is linked with decreased levels of stress and improved quality of life.
Here are a few tips to adopt a healthy self-care routine:
Go outside for a walk, read your favorite book, cook your favorite dish, get a relaxing massage, practice your favorite hobby, use a diffuser with soothing aromas and more.
Spend quality time with your loved ones:
Spending some quality time with your friends, family, and partners is associated with lower stress levels.
Related: How to transform stress into positive energy? Find out