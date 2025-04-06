Sci-Tech

Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile

Copilot Vision now analyse real-time video from mobile camera, allowing AI assistant to offer tips for various tasks

  • April 06, 2025
Microsoft brought its Copilot Vision feature to Windows and mobile, expanding it beyond the web.

Copilot Vision was claimed as a big part of Microsoft’s Copilot redesign last year, but so far, it has been limited to Edge webpages.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the company revealed that Copilot Vision will now be able to analyse real-time video from a mobile camera, allowing the AI assistant to offer tips to perform various tasks easily in an advanced way. 

Microsoft rolled out Copilot Vision inside the Copilot app for iOS and Android, and a similar feature is also coming to Windows soon.

It is worth mentioning that the Copilot app on Windows is being updated to support Copilot Vision across your entire PC, which allows Microsoft’s AI assistant to do things like coach you through using Adobe Photoshop features or analyse the photos and webpages you’re looking at.

To note, Copilot Vision on Windows will be available to Windows Insiders next week, and Microsoft says it will roll it out more broadly once testing is complete.

The AI assistant now supports memory, personalisation, web-based actions, podcast creation, deep research, and more. 

