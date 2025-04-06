Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake

Microsoft rolled out its Xbox AI era with a new Muse AI model that can generate gameplay.
The Xbox maker is now allowing Copilot users to try out Muse through an AI-generated version of Quake II.
The tech demo is part of Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming push and features an AI-generated replica of Quake II that is playable in a browser.
The Quake II level is very basic and includes blurry enemies and interactions, with Microsoft restricting the amount of time you can play this tech demo.
It is worth mentioning that Microsoft primarily demonstrated its Muse AI model at 10fps and a 300 x 180 resolution and this latest demo runs at a playable frame rate and at a slightly higher resolution of 640 x 360.
However, it is a limited experience and more of a hint at what might be possible in the future.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated, “You could imagine a world where from gameplay data and video that model could learn old games and make them portable to any platform where these models could run.”
“We’ve talked about game preservation as an activity for us, and these models and their ability to learn completely how a game plays without the necessity of the original engine running on the original hardware opens up a ton of opportunity,” Spencer added.
Microsoft is now training Muse on more games than just Bleeding Edge, and it’s likely that we’ll see more short interactive AI game experiences in Copilot Labs soon.
