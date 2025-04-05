Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth

Meta is planning to invest nearly $1 billion to build a new data centre in Wisconsin, US.
The US$837 million project, first disclosed in February under an alias, was detailed in state documents reviewed by Bloomberg.
To note, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has not named the company.
According to Reuters report, this initiative is part of Meta’s broader plan to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure.
Related: Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
The company is set to spend up to US$65 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, with a focus on AI.
Wisconsin is also attracting other tech giants, such as Microsoft and OpenAI for similar developments.
Investment in data centres has seen an uptick as technology giants have ramped up capex to meet the computing power needed to run generative AI applications, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini.
According to the analysts, US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs claimed to hamstring Big Tech's billion-dollar efforts to build AI infrastructure in the country, likely undermining a key goal of the administration.
Related: WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders