Sci-Tech

Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth

This initiative is part of Meta’s broader plan to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth

Meta is planning to invest nearly $1 billion to build a new data centre in Wisconsin, US.

The US$837 million project, first disclosed in February under an alias, was detailed in state documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

To note, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has not named the company.

According to Reuters report, this initiative is part of Meta’s broader plan to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure.

Related: Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising

The company is set to spend up to US$65 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, with a focus on AI.

Wisconsin is also attracting other tech giants, such as Microsoft and OpenAI for similar developments.

Investment in data centres has seen an uptick as technology giants have ramped up capex to meet the computing power needed to run generative AI applications, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

According to the analysts, US President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs claimed to hamstring Big Tech's billion-dollar efforts to build AI infrastructure in the country, likely undermining a key goal of the administration.

Related: WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders

Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
TikTok silently launches a new platform to grow community amid US ban
TikTok silently launches a new platform to grow community amid US ban
TikTok ban deadline extends for 75 days amid deal talks
TikTok ban deadline extends for 75 days amid deal talks
Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant
Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant
WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, considered huge risk to Earth
NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, considered huge risk to Earth
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it