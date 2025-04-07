World

Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter

Cadbury says the egg is as tall as an emperor penguin, about 3 feet and weighs as much as newborn horse

  April 07, 2025
Cadbury has created what it claims is the world’s largest Cadbury Creme Egg and it’s now become a major talking point.

Not wanting to be left behind in the world of quirky food creations, Cadbury stepped in with this giant chocolate egg ahead of Easter which is Christian holiday celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon that comes after start of spring.

As per BBC, Cadbury says the egg is as tall as an emperor penguin, about 3 feet (90 cm) and weighs as much as newborn horse which is around 45 kilograms.

The entire giant egg, now on display at Cadbury World in Birmingham, until April 27 is made of real chocolate with actual gooey fondant filling inside just like normal creme egg.

It even has Cadbury's special engraved twinkle detail.

The only thing that is not genuine is the wrapper. Instead of real foil, the outside is painted to look like the usual Cadbury wrapping.

Terry Collins, who made the giant Cadbury Creme Egg along with another chocolatier named Dawn Jenks, said that nobody "gets to eat the egg unfortunately.”

He said, "Here at Cadbury World we normally do creations for each season and we were just thinking 'what better way to celebrate Easter than something as iconic as a Creme Egg?' and we figured 'we've got to go [as] massive as we can with it'."

Collins and Jenks spent two and a half day to create this giant chocolate egg and they did it by hand instead of using machines or tools.

