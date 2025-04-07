Paddington Bear statue stolen by RAF engineers set to return in grand reveal

A statue of Paddington Bear which had been partly torn from its bench and stolen, is now going to be returned.
Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, both 22 years old engineers from the Royal Air Force (RAF) damaged the statue and took part of it after going out in Newbury on the night of March 2.
The CCTV footage showed that the two men approached the Paddington Bear statue, tried to tear it off the bench and managed to take a part of it after damaging it.
According to what was said in the court, they carried the damaged piece through the town and even took it in a taxi back to their workplace.
When the incident came to public attention, both engineers then went to court in March at Reading Magistrates' Court.
As per multiple reports, the court then ordered them to pay £2,725 each to cover the cost of fixing the Paddington Bear statue.
They were also given 12-month community orders, means they must do unpaid work or follow certain rules in the community for a year instead of going to jail.
Ben Beardmore-Gray who works as the marketing manager for Newbury Business Improvement District, said, "When the statue was damaged, it really surprised and upset all of us."
He added, "We've been working very hard behind the scenes for five weeks, basically, to bring Paddington back to the town that loves him so dearly.”
The repaired and repainted Paddington Bear statue will be revealed to the public during a special event on Wednesday at 11:30 am on Northbrook Street in Newbury.
