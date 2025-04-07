Barron Trump sparks 'wild' conspiracy after viral comparison to Justin Trudeau

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, quickly grabs public attention whenever he appears at any event because of his handsome appearance and stylish looks.
A bizarre new conspiracy theory is recently spreading on social media where some people are comparing Barron, the son of US President Donald Trump to Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada, claiming they look alike.
This comparison started after a video of their comparison was posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The video, shared by a user on the platform X compares photos and clips of Barron and Trudeau.
The user captioned it, saying, "Barron Trump's striking resemblance to Justin Trudeau sparks speculation—genes don’t lie!"
People on the internet have different views about the comparison.
Some users believe that Barron and Trudeau look alike and are convinced by the resemblance, while others think the comparison is exaggerated and dismiss it as an overstatement.
One user wrote, “There’s definitely a resemblance. The eyes, the jawline... it’s kinda weird,” while another penned, “He looks nothing like Trudeau. He looks exactly like Donald Trump. This is wild.”
Barron, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.
He has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.
