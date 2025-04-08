Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami

World

  April 08, 2025
Donald Trump Jr and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, romantic Miami getaway steal the spotlight at the Sublime concert.

According to US Weekly, the US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Trump Jr, was spotted cosy-ing up with his new girlfriend at the Sublime concert during LIV Golf Miami.

Related: Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend fires back at critics 'spoiled heir' claims

The couple captured attention at the golf event on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Trump National Doral in Florida.

In a picture obtained by US Weekly, the couple could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they laughed and chatted.

Trump is wearing a white polo shirt with blue pants and comfy beige-coloured loafers, while his ten-year-younger girlfriend was spotted in a short white shirt-skirt ensemble with a red cap and black sunglasses. 

The 37-year-old paired her outfit with white and black sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

An insider told US Weekly about the 47-year-old Trump Jr. and Anderson’s “different” connection earlier this year, saying, “When it comes to his relationship with Bettina, it’s just about them. He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him.”

Furthermore, the couple who sparked relationship rumours in December 2024 were frequently spotted hand in hand over the past few months. Trump Jr and Anderson were seen together at multiple events, including the 2025 amfAR Gala, Super Bowl LIX, and various inauguration events of President Trump.

Related: Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship drama heats up as Bettina Anderson fires back

