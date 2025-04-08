Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo rules out Lionel Messi Inter Miami transfer rumours?

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo brushes off rumours about playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo brushes off rumours about playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo brushes off rumours about playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has broken silence on his potential reunion rumours with Lionel Messi.

According to Terrikon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Al Nassr star does not have any plans to join Messi’s Inter Miami and slammed all the rumours as “unfounded.”

Romano said, “There have been no talks. Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of joining Inter Miami. These rumours are completely unfounded."

This came after speculation surfaced that former Real Madrid and Manchester United player might consider a short-term switch to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami to play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after his Saudi club Al Nassr failed to qualify.

The rumours quickly got fans attention who always dreamt of seeing two of the biggest players in football history playing together.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, who has not yet commented about the rumours, has multiple times stated that he is happy with his Saudi club and also hinted that it might be his last club.

Ronaldo is currently playing in the Saudi Premier League with Al Nassr. In the last match he scored two goals to help the team in claiming a 3-1 win over their tournament rival Al Hilal.

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Johnny Gaudreau's widow shares heartfelt announcement of newborn son
Johnny Gaudreau's widow shares heartfelt announcement of newborn son
Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update: All you need to know
Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update: All you need to know
Lewis Hamiltion makes blunt admission ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamiltion makes blunt admission ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Greg Millen: Former NHL goaltender, hockey analyst passes away at 67
Greg Millen: Former NHL goaltender, hockey analyst passes away at 67
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters