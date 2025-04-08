Cristiano Ronaldo rules out Lionel Messi Inter Miami transfer rumours?

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has broken silence on his potential reunion rumours with Lionel Messi.
According to Terrikon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Al Nassr star does not have any plans to join Messi’s Inter Miami and slammed all the rumours as “unfounded.”
Romano said, “There have been no talks. Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of joining Inter Miami. These rumours are completely unfounded."
This came after speculation surfaced that former Real Madrid and Manchester United player might consider a short-term switch to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami to play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after his Saudi club Al Nassr failed to qualify.
The rumours quickly got fans attention who always dreamt of seeing two of the biggest players in football history playing together.
Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, who has not yet commented about the rumours, has multiple times stated that he is happy with his Saudi club and also hinted that it might be his last club.
Ronaldo is currently playing in the Saudi Premier League with Al Nassr. In the last match he scored two goals to help the team in claiming a 3-1 win over their tournament rival Al Hilal.