Sabrina Carpenter confirmed as headliner for Fortnite Festival 

Free and premium rewards can be unlocked in Music Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite game mode

  • April 08, 2025
Epic Games has officially announced that Sabrina Carpenter will be the headline of Fortnite Festival Season 8.

The company on Monday, April 7, 2025, revealed a Rock Band-like rhythm game mode in the Fortnite universe that lets up to four players perform songs, along with new in-game content starting April 8.

The Season 8 Music Pass includes the “Espresso” singer-themed items like the SC Heart Purse Back Bling, Cute Cutout Contrail, Sabrina’s Mic, and two Dance Emotes choreographed to “Taste” and “Please Please Please,” with each playing a part of the respective tracks.

Players can purchase these items individually or as part of a Sweet Little Bundle.

Moreover, they can select between four skins inspired by her looks from her ‘Short ‘n Sweet Tour’ including a yellow bodysuit, a yellow babydoll dress, a “Tour-Ready” pink skirt and boots, and a baby blue alternate version.

Source: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games

To note, there will also be a Lego version available for the Lego Fortnite mode.

Despite the Fortnite festival, the free and premium rewards can be unlocked in the Music Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite game mode.

You can also purchase the Music Pass by Sabrina Carpenter for only 1,400 V-Bucks or through the Fortnite Crew.

It is worth mentioning that the Fortnite Festival Main Stage enables players to play through a licensed soundtrack from Fortnite originals to global hits, while the Fortnite Jam Stage allows players to create unique mash-ups.

