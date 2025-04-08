Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud

Elon Musk sharply criticized White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday, April 8, labeling him a "moron.”
This attack came after Navarro suggested on CNBC that Musk wasn't truly a "car manufacturer" but rather just a "car assembler.”
"When it comes to tariffs and trade, we all understand in the White House - and the American people understand - that Elon is a car manufacturer, but he's not a car manufacturer. He's a car assembler," Navarro said, adding that many Tesla parts came from Japan, China and Taiwan, " as per Mint.
Musk, on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) continued his criticism and claiming that Navarro's statements were "demonstrably false."
Musk emphasized that Tesla produces the most American-made cars, further insulting Navarro by calling him "dumber than a sack of bricks."
Tesla CEO added, “By any definition whatsoever, Tesla is the most vertically integrated auto manufacturer in America with the highest percentage of US content. Navarro should ask the fake expert he invented, Ron Vara.”
Over the weekend, Musk criticized Peter seemingly upset by the tariffs President Donald Trump imposed the previous week, which Navarro was instrumental in creating.
Musk remarked that Navarro's Harvard degree was a "bad thing" rather than an asset.
In response, Navarro accused Musk of attempting to protect his own interests.