Morrisons store closures: 17 shops to close in major overhaul across UK

Morrisons is planning to close more than a dozen of its stores soon.
This decision is part of a strategy to improve the company's performance.
As per The Sun, the supermarket explained that shutting down and reassigning some of its Morrisons Daily stores is best option to help the business move forward.
Sixteen of them will shut down on April 16 while one store in Haxby, North Yorkshire will remain open until May 14 before closing.
As per the reports, the company has faced difficulties in recent years and has lost a significant portion of its market share.
Morrisons Daily stores are small convenience shops that offer longer opening hours.
In addition to this, it revealed plans to shut down 52 of its cafes which puts 365 jobs at risk.
Morrisons will also close 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, four pharmacies and all 18 of its market kitchen food courts.
The supermarket said, “Morrisons has made the difficult decision to close some Morrisons Daily stores, some of which contain Post Offices.”
It added, “We fully recognise the inconvenience this will cause for our customers and apologise for the short notification as these branches close between 9 April and 14 May.”
Morrisons now holds 8.5% of the market share and in recent announcement, the supermarket chain raised its savings target to £1 billion for medium term.
In three months leading up to January 26, they saved £56 million in costs and they also expect to reach the remaining £700 million of their initial savings goal in the second quarter.