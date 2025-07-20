Wife recounts horror of watching husband die in MRI machine accident

Keith McAllister’s wife was by his side when he was fatally injured in a freak MRI accident.

In an emotional new interview with News 12 Long Island, Adrienne Jones-McAllister tearfully recalled the moment she “saw the machine snatch him” and “pull him" in by a necklace he was wearing.

She told News 12 that the technician summoned into the room her husband, who was wearing a 9-kilogram chain that he uses for weight training, an object they’d had a casual conversation about during a previous visit with comments like, “Ooooooh, that’s a big chain!”

When he got close to her, she said, “at that instant, the machine switched him around, pulled him in and he hit the MRI”.

“I said, 'Could you turn off the machine, call 911, do something, turn this damn thing off!’” she recalled, as tears ran down her face. “He went limp in my arms.”

She said the technician helped her try to pull her husband off the machine but it was impossible.

“He waved goodbye to me and then his whole body went limp,” Jones-McAllister told the TV outlet.

The man, had entered an MRI room while a scan was underway Thursday at Nassau Open MRI. The machine’s strong magnetic force drew him in by the metallic chain around his neck, according to a release from the Nassau County Police Department.

The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead in the hospital on Friday.

