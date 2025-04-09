Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in 'Dune: Messiah'

Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis, as the actor is reportedly being eyed for a major villain role in the highly anticipated Dune: Messiah.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sources revealed that the Twilight star has been linked to the role of the main antagonist in the film, potentially portraying Scytale, a character from Frank Herbert’s novels.
However, a source close to the project stated that no formal offer has been presented on the table yet.
It is reported that filming for Dune: Messiah is set to begin this summer, with a release date slated for December 18, 2026, from Warner Bros.
Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that this will be his last installment in the Dune saga before he shifts focus to other projects.
Notably, the star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya, and many are expected to return.
Dune: Part 1 was released in 2021 amid the pandemic and it grossed over $410 million globally, while 2024’s Dune 2 brought in $714.6 million globally.
To note, Robert Pattinson did not comment on the casting in the upcoming installment of Dune.