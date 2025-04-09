Entertainment

Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in 'Dune: Messiah'

The filming for 'Dune: Messiah' is set to begin this summer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in Dune: Messiah
Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in 'Dune: Messiah'

Robert Pattinson may be heading to Arrakis, as the actor is reportedly being eyed for a major villain role in the highly anticipated Dune: Messiah.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sources revealed that the Twilight star has been linked to the role of the main antagonist in the film, potentially portraying Scytale, a character from Frank Herbert’s novels.

However, a source close to the project stated that no formal offer has been presented on the table yet.

It is reported that filming for Dune: Messiah is set to begin this summer, with a release date slated for December 18, 2026, from Warner Bros.

Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that this will be his last installment in the Dune saga before he shifts focus to other projects.

Notably, the star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya, and many are expected to return.

Dune: Part 1 was released in 2021 amid the pandemic and it grossed over $410 million globally, while 2024’s Dune 2 brought in $714.6 million globally.

To note, Robert Pattinson did not comment on the casting in the upcoming installment of Dune.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant cozy up on PDA filled date
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant cozy up on PDA filled date
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Is Rihanna expecting baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky?
Is Rihanna expecting baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky?
Lady Gaga brings Mayhem Ball tour to Australia: See details
Lady Gaga brings Mayhem Ball tour to Australia: See details
Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber
Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra shares delightful post after Nick Jonas’ Broadway opening
Priyanka Chopra shares delightful post after Nick Jonas’ Broadway opening