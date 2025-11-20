Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

Zach Top has been crowned the New Artist of the Year!
In a star-studded evening at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced its 2025 winners, recognizing the outstanding talents of the iconic artists.
At the prestigious event, Zach Top was crowned New Artist of the Year, marking a momentous moment for the country music star.
Overjoyed by his major milestone, the I Never Lie singer took the stage to accept the esteemed accolade and delivered a heartwarming speech in which he also shared how he plans to celebrate the honor.
Amid a huge round of applause from the audience, Zach said, "Thank you very, very much. I can't remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not, but here it is now. I'm so thankful to be included in a category with a bunch of other great artists that have had phenomenal years. I'm thankful to be here."
The There’s the Sun singer noted that this marks his first-ever CMA win, making it “a big deal” for him, and expressed gratitude to God for "giving me the gift to be able to sing and play," as well as his parents for "realizing that I was never gonna be a professional cowboy or a baseball player, so maybe the closest I could get was to sing about cowboys."
"It's been a hell of a last couple of years. So, so thankful and ready to celebrate all night,” Zach Top said of his celebration plans as he concluded the speech.
Competing with Zach Top for the New Artist of the Year award at the 2025 CMA Awards were Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.