Entertainment

Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

The ‘I Never Lie’ hitmaker shares his celebration plans in a heartfelt acceptance speech at CMA Awards 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards
Zach Top overjoyed as he wins New Artist of the Year at 2025 CMA Awards

Zach Top has been crowned the New Artist of the Year!

In a star-studded evening at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, the Country Music Association (CMA) announced its 2025 winners, recognizing the outstanding talents of the iconic artists.

At the prestigious event, Zach Top was crowned New Artist of the Year, marking a momentous moment for the country music star.

Overjoyed by his major milestone, the I Never Lie singer took the stage to accept the esteemed accolade and delivered a heartwarming speech in which he also shared how he plans to celebrate the honor.

Amid a huge round of applause from the audience, Zach said, "Thank you very, very much. I can't remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not, but here it is now. I'm so thankful to be included in a category with a bunch of other great artists that have had phenomenal years. I'm thankful to be here."

The There’s the Sun singer noted that this marks his first-ever CMA win, making it “a big deal” for him, and expressed gratitude to God for "giving me the gift to be able to sing and play," as well as his parents for "realizing that I was never gonna be a professional cowboy or a baseball player, so maybe the closest I could get was to sing about cowboys."

"It's been a hell of a last couple of years. So, so thankful and ready to celebrate all night,” Zach Top said of his celebration plans as he concluded the speech.

Competing with Zach Top for the New Artist of the Year award at the 2025 CMA Awards were Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban steps back into spotlight at 2025 CMAs after Nicole Kidman split
The 'Let It Roll' singer took the stage at the 59th CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark

Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark
Eminem files official lawsuit against Aussie label 'Swim Shady’ in bombshell trademark fight

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’upcoming podcast?

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce collab for ‘New Heights’upcoming podcast?
The 'New Heights' official Instagram post showed Jason and Travis Kelce with two silhouetted figures between them

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing

Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' leaves Dylan Efron sobbing
Dylan Efron gets emotional over brother Zac Efron’s support at 'Dancing with the Stars' semifinal

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' this week?
The eliminated duo failed this time to outperform other contestants despite impressive performances throughout the season

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors

Jonas Brothers breaks silence amid Joe Jonas dating rumors
Joe Jonas ignites dating rumours after NYC outing with model Tatiana Gabriela

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision

Nicole Kidman decides to 'reunite' with Keith Urban in emotional decision
Nicole Kidman makes positive move for Keith Urban just two months after divorce

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama

Khloé Kardashian takes blame for Kim Kardashian’s ‘moon landing’ drama
Kim Kardashian receives support from sister Khloé Kardashian over her latest controversy

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand

Kylie Jenner faces immense pressure as Timothée Chalamet makes shocking demand
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 51st birthday with Achievement Award nomination
Leonardo DiCaprio set to receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'

Zac Efron makes long-awaited appearance to back brother Dylan on 'DWTS'
The 'High School Musical; star attended the show with 5-year-old sister Olivia

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead

Daniel Radcliffe melts internet with sweet gesture for new ‘Harry Potter’ lead
Daniel Radcliffe’s sweet move toward new ‘Harry Potter’ star Dominic McLaughlin sends fans swooning