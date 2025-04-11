OpenAI brings memory update to ChatGPT to reference past chats

Sci-Tech

OpenAI's latest update will add conversational context to ChatGPT’s text, voice, and image generation feature

  April 11, 2025
OpenAI is set to introduce the latest memory feature in ChatGPT that enables the chatbot to tailor its answers to users based on the contents of their previous conversations.

In an official statement on Thursday, April 10 2025, OpenAI revealed that the feature which appears in ChatGPT’s settings as “reference saved memories,” makes the conversations relevant to users.

This significant update will add conversational context to ChatGPT’s text, voice, and image generation capabilities.

Initially, the latest memory feature will be introduced to ChatGPT Pro and Plus subscribers, except for those in the U.K., EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

However, the company stated that regions need additional external reviews in order to comply with local regulations.

The company plans to expand this feature to more countries in the near future.

The feature aims to offer an intuitive and smooth user experience.

OpenAI’s spokesperson told Techcrunch, “We are focused on the rollout to paid tiers for now.”

Moreover, in ChatGPT’s settings, users can also turn off the memory feature, and manage specific saved memories.

Notably, users who had previously turned on the ChatGPT’s memory feature, they can enable it by default. 

