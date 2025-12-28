Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty is “so proud” of his beloved son!
On Sunday, December 28, the Dhadkan star took to Instagram to ring in his son, Ahan Shetty’s, milestone 30th birthday with a heartfelt post.
Alongside a photo of himself with the Tadap actor, Suniel beamed with pride as he wrote, “Nothing fills my heart more than watching you step into your own with grace and grit. So proud of the man you have become and all that awaits you.”
“And let me tell you one thing. The clock has quietly changed hands...and it’s your time now,” he continued.
The Hera Pheri actor concluded his loving tribute wishing, “Happy Birthday to my son @ahan.shetty.”
About Ahan Shetty:
Born on December 28, 1995, Ahan Shetty is an Indian actor and the son of actor Suniel Shetty, who began his acting career with 2021 action romance film Tadap that earned him the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.
Ahan Shetty’s upcoming movie:
Ahan Shetty is set to make his big-screen return alongside Sunny Deol in the upcoming film Border 2, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.
Notably, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 epic war film Border, which featured Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, also starring opposite Sunny Deol.