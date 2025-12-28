Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

The ‘Dhadkan’ star celebrates his son Ahan Shetty’s milestone 30th birthday with a special post

  • By Sidra Khan
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty is “so proud” of his beloved son!

On Sunday, December 28, the Dhadkan star took to Instagram to ring in his son, Ahan Shetty’s, milestone 30th birthday with a heartfelt post.

Alongside a photo of himself with the Tadap actor, Suniel beamed with pride as he wrote, “Nothing fills my heart more than watching you step into your own with grace and grit. So proud of the man you have become and all that awaits you.”

“And let me tell you one thing. The clock has quietly changed hands...and it’s your time now,” he continued.

The Hera Pheri actor concluded his loving tribute wishing, “Happy Birthday to my son @ahan.shetty.”

About Ahan Shetty:

Born on December 28, 1995, Ahan Shetty is an Indian actor and the son of actor Suniel Shetty, who began his acting career with 2021 action romance film Tadap that earned him the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.

Ahan Shetty’s upcoming movie:

Ahan Shetty is set to make his big-screen return alongside Sunny Deol in the upcoming film Border 2, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.

Notably, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 epic war film Border, which featured Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, also starring opposite Sunny Deol.

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' delayed as Salman Khan drops teaser of 'Battle of Galwan'
Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row
Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note

Anil Kapoor sweetly welcomes Salman Khan to '60s' club with moving note

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday

Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur celebrates his 60th birthday
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan

Hiba Bukhari, Yasir Hussain call Danish Taimoor Pakistan’s Salman Khan
Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Akshaye Khanna faces legal action for turning down big role affter 'Dhurandhar'

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out

Katrina Kaif makes Salman Khan’s 60th birthday special with sweet shout-out
Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’
Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan

Kiara Advani extends birthday wish to Salman Khan
'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday

'Battle of Galwan': Salman Khan reveals exciting teaser on his 60th birthday
Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Hasan Raheem makes fans aware of major scam in lighthearted post

Popular News

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday
2 hours ago
Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls
2 hours ago