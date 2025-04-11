Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism

The leader of the US military base in Greenland, Colonel Susannah Meyers has been removed from her position on Thursday, April 10.
This happened because she sent an email in which she seemed to disagree with Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark.
As per BBC, the US military's Space Operations Command explained that she was removed from her position at Pituffik Space Base because they no longer had confidence in her leadership abilities.
Last month, Vice President Vance criticized Denmark during a visit to Greenland, saying Denmark hadn’t taken good care of the people there or spent enough on security.
In response, Susannah Meyers allegedly sent an email to her staff saying, "I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice-President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."
After that, US military news site published this email and then a Pentagon spokesperson later said that such actions like challenging US leadership are not acceptable.
In the announcement made by US Space Force about removing Susannah Meyers from her position, they also mentioned that Colonel Shawn Lee has been appointed as her replacement.
The statement added, "Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties."
Greenland is the biggest island in the world and has been ruled by Denmark for nearly 300 years.
Most people in Greenland, according to surveys, wants to become independent and govern themselves rather than remain under Danish rule.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has suggested several times that the US should take control of Greenland to boost its national security but people in Greenland do not want to become part of the US.