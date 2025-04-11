Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez starred in a new advertisement for Aroya Cruises, a luxury cruise line from Saudi Arabia.
Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the campaign on their social media profiles.
Before this, Rodriguez had posted a teaser of the video on her Instagram profile, tagging Ronaldo and writing "yalla," which led to some curiosity among their friends, who began speculating about the content and the full video has now finally been released.
In the video, they share a lighthearted exchange in Arabic, with the Argentine model saying "yalla," which means let's go as she selects a cruise on her phone and then the Portuguese star responds with the same word, "yalla," enthusiastically.
The video then shows them enjoying the luxurious cruise with stunning sea view and elegant interiors.
The Aroya cruise ship offers variety of luxurious facilities such as spa, variety of restaurants, theater, water park, shopping areas, kids' zone and several swimming pools.
Currently, the cruises mostly operate from Jeddah, taking passengers on voyages across the Red Sea, with stops in destinations like Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, Aqaba in Jordan and Jabal Al-Sabaya Island.
In June 2025, the cruise line plans to expand its services to the Eastern Mediterranean.