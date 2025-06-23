LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch

LeBron James has his own luxurious way to give a shout out to his NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
The four-time NBA champion has revealed his own limited-edition Richard Mille watch, which he helped design.
With a touch of athletic spirit, the watch is a timeless piece which highlights the high-end brand's craftsmanship.
Honouring his seven years with the Los Angeles Lakers, the watch's strap is designed in a vibrant yellow colour, created using TKM rubber for durability and comfort.
At the 12 o'clock mark, LeBron's signature logo is displayed in bold green with a yellow border.
The case features a sleek black textured exterior with a yellow Quartz TPT middle case, green accents, and a recognisable purple hour marker ring.
Additional design detailing includes teal chronograph dials, a yellow and green crown, and LeBron's signature engraved in purple on the back of the case.
With just 150 pieces worldwide, the exclusive timepiece is reportedly priced at $450,000.
The Lakers forward shared the close-up of the watch on his official Instagram account.
LeBron was seen sporting the luxurious piece in his social media post, which was captioned, "Had to debut this special @richardmille piece we’ve been working on at Fanatics Fest for all y’all to see!!"
Expressing his gratitude for the partnership, the 40-year-old noted, "Thank you to the incredible team for the opportunity to bring this to life, the unbelievable details, storytelling, and purpose behind this watch."
Notably, the watch can be considered a symbol of his legacy, as LeBron James has been showcasing his skills for the last 22 years as he continues to dominate both on and off the court.