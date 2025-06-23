LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch

The NBA legend LeBron James has dropped limited edition watch in collaboration with Richard Mille

  • by Web Desk
  • |
LeBron James pays homage to Lakers legacy with limited edition watch
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch

LeBron James has his own luxurious way to give a shout out to his NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The four-time NBA champion has revealed his own limited-edition Richard Mille watch, which he helped design.

With a touch of athletic spirit, the watch is a timeless piece which highlights the high-end brand's craftsmanship.

Honouring his seven years with the Los Angeles Lakers, the watch's strap is designed in a vibrant yellow colour, created using TKM rubber for durability and comfort.

At the 12 o'clock mark, LeBron's signature logo is displayed in bold green with a yellow border.

The case features a sleek black textured exterior with a yellow Quartz TPT middle case, green accents, and a recognisable purple hour marker ring.

Picture credit: LeBron James/ Instagram
Picture credit: LeBron James/ Instagram

Additional design detailing includes teal chronograph dials, a yellow and green crown, and LeBron's signature engraved in purple on the back of the case.

With just 150 pieces worldwide, the exclusive timepiece is reportedly priced at $450,000.

The Lakers forward shared the close-up of the watch on his official Instagram account.

LeBron was seen sporting the luxurious piece in his social media post, which was captioned, "Had to debut this special @richardmille piece we’ve been working on at Fanatics Fest for all y’all to see!!"

Expressing his gratitude for the partnership, the 40-year-old noted, "Thank you to the incredible team for the opportunity to bring this to life, the unbelievable details, storytelling, and purpose behind this watch."

Notably, the watch can be considered a symbol of his legacy, as LeBron James has been showcasing his skills for the last 22 years as he continues to dominate both on and off the court.

Read more : Sports
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
Oklahoma City ends 46-year drought, defeats Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 to claim debut NBA title
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
NFL superstar Tom Brady has won a $1 million prize at the inaugural Fanatics Games
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Carlos Alcaraz won Queen’s trophy on grass courts of London ahead of the Wimbledon Championships
Tom Brady heaps praise on LeBron James at Fanatics Fest
Tom Brady heaps praise on LeBron James at Fanatics Fest
Tom Brady and LeBron James engaged in a meaningful conversation at the largest arena for sports fans
Jon Jones announces retirement, clearing way for Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones announces retirement, clearing way for Tom Aspinall
American mixed martial artist Jon Jones left the UFC heavyweight title unoccupied upon his retirement
Max Verstappen on F1 circuit 'far too dangerous' to return to calendar
Max Verstappen on F1 circuit 'far too dangerous' to return to calendar
The German circuit was closed in 1976 due to safety concerns and near-death accident involving Niki Lauda
Tennis icon Kei Nishikori issues statement on cheating allegations
Tennis icon Kei Nishikori issues statement on cheating allegations
Kei Nishikori addresses affair rumours with model Azuki Oguchi
Ian McLauchlan, legendary Scotland rugby captain and Lions star, passes away at 83
Ian McLauchlan, legendary Scotland rugby captain and Lions star, passes away at 83
Ian McLauchlan played 43 matches for Scotland and was the captain 19 times
Jack Draper’s Queen’s title dream ends as Jiri Lehecka reaches historic final
Jack Draper’s Queen’s title dream ends as Jiri Lehecka reaches historic final
Lehecka became the first player from the Czech Republic to reach the Queen's final in 35 years after Ivan Ledl
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising wish to have Messi’s skills revealed by Louis Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi plays for Inter Miami in MLS
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Novak Djokovic reveals most talented player among Federer, Nadal, and himself
Who is the most talented among Big Three, Nadal, Federer or Djokovic? Serbian reveals his verdict
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined River Plate for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Ronaldo wanted to join River Plate for the FIFA Club World Cup, claims coach Marcelo Gallardo