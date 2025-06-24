Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon

A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row

Emma Raducanu thanked Wimbledon for doing a great job in stopping a stalker from buying tickets to this year's event in her first comments on the issue.

The All England Club’s security noticed the man because he had been marked as a threat and they stopped him from getting tickets through the public lottery.

Earlier, in February, the man had followed Raducanu to four tournaments in a row and at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the player felt scared and started crying when she saw him in the stands.

"Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job. I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me everything was OK," Raducanu said.

The 23-year-old added, "I know that I am not the first athlete to go through this, and I probably won't be the last - not just as an athlete, but females in general."

Afterwards, the Dubai police ordered the man to stay away from Raducanu by giving him a restraining order.

Along with this, his name was shared with tennis officials so they could watch out for him and help keep her safe at future matches.

"I've had great protection whenever I have been at these events recently," she continued.

The player added, "I feel a difference, and that reassures me and makes me feel more comfortable."

Raducanu already faced a stalker in 2022, when another man got a five-year restraining order after he walked 23 miles to her home to try see her.

What's next of Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu is taking part in Eastbourne tournament which is one of the final tennis events on grass courts before Wimbledon begins on June 30.

The player is scheduled to play against American player Ann Li on Tuesday, June 24.

