LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury

The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sprained his MCL in the match against Minnesota Timberwolves

  • by Web Desk
  • |
LeBron James provides major update on MCL injury
LeBron James provides major update on MCL injury

LeBron James has returned to the basketball court just three months before the start of training camp for the 2025-2026 NBA.

In the Los Angeles Lakers' final playoff game, which was Game 5 of the first round versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, James reportedly sprained his MCL.

He suffered the injury when he collided with Timberwolves guard Donte DiVencenzo.

Turning to his Instagram account, the 40-year-old shared an exciting video of shooting hoops, which he captioned, "Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago)."

Sharing the details of his recovery process, James noted, "Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start."

The NBA superstar was joined by Miami Heat centre Kevin Love for the practice session.

Prior to this exciting update, James returned to the spotlight to show off his athletic skills at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

The first-ever event brought out 50 fans and 5 athletes & celebrities together for a one-of-a-kind showdown.

At the Fanatics Fest, the four-time NBA champion recorded live versions of The Shop and the Mind the Game podcast.

LeBron James was accompanied on stage by San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama and legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. 

Read more : Sports
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse
Indiana Pacers star Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu makes first statement on stalker incident before Wimbledon
A stalker had followed Emma Raducanu to four tournaments in a row
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese earns WNBA praise for her bold fashion and standout skills
Angel Reese recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in her career
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication
John Clark played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi set to break Ronaldo’s record as Inter Miami chase Club World Cup glory
Lionel Messi scored a wonderful free-kick against Porto in their latest World Cup match
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Ronaldo fan Murilo Cerqueira warns Messi ahead of Club World Cup clash
Palmeiras defender confesses he is ‘team Ronaldo’ before facing Lionel Messi in FIFA Club World Cup
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
LeBron James pays homage to Laker's legacy with limited edition watch
The NBA legend LeBron James has dropped limited edition watch in collaboration with Richard Mille
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
NBA Finals: Oklahoma City wins first title in thrilling Game 7
Oklahoma City ends 46-year drought, defeats Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 to claim debut NBA title
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
Tom Brady wins big in Fanatics Games, announces major surprise for fans
NFL superstar Tom Brady has won a $1 million prize at the inaugural Fanatics Games
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Alcaraz stops Queen's trophy photoshoot mid-ceremony for surprising reason
Carlos Alcaraz won Queen’s trophy on grass courts of London ahead of the Wimbledon Championships
Tom Brady heaps praise on LeBron James at Fanatics Fest
Tom Brady heaps praise on LeBron James at Fanatics Fest
Tom Brady and LeBron James engaged in a meaningful conversation at the largest arena for sports fans
Jon Jones announces retirement, clearing way for Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones announces retirement, clearing way for Tom Aspinall
American mixed martial artist Jon Jones left the UFC heavyweight title unoccupied upon his retirement