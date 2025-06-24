LeBron James gives major update on MCL injury

LeBron James has returned to the basketball court just three months before the start of training camp for the 2025-2026 NBA.
In the Los Angeles Lakers' final playoff game, which was Game 5 of the first round versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, James reportedly sprained his MCL.
He suffered the injury when he collided with Timberwolves guard Donte DiVencenzo.
Turning to his Instagram account, the 40-year-old shared an exciting video of shooting hoops, which he captioned, "Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago)."
Sharing the details of his recovery process, James noted, "Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start."
The NBA superstar was joined by Miami Heat centre Kevin Love for the practice session.
Prior to this exciting update, James returned to the spotlight to show off his athletic skills at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.
The first-ever event brought out 50 fans and 5 athletes & celebrities together for a one-of-a-kind showdown.
At the Fanatics Fest, the four-time NBA champion recorded live versions of The Shop and the Mind the Game podcast.
LeBron James was accompanied on stage by San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama and legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.