Tyrese Haliburton apologises to Indiana Pacers fans after NBA Finals collapse

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared an emotional message after an injury during the NBA Finals.
According to CBS News, hours after the Indianapolis-based American professional basketball team confirmed Tyrese's injury and announced that he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals on the weekend, he issued an emotional statement on social media.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), “the Haliban”, who had surgery on Monday, wrote, “Man. Don't know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I've worked my whole life to get to this moment, and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.”
“Now that I've gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I'm going to 'come back stronger.' What a cliche, lol. This s*it sucks. My foot feels like a dead weight, fam. But what's hurting most, I think, is my mind,” he continued.
The American basketball player further expressed that as a 25-year-old, he already knows that God never gives us more than we can handle, and he is optimistic that he will come out of all of this as a better man and player.
He asserted that he did not regret his torn Achilles and aims to do it again and again for his city and his brothers.
Apologising to his fans, he stated, “Indy, I'm sorry. If any fanbase doesn't deserve this, it's y'all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot and get over this hurdle. I don't doubt for a second that you all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours.”
He vows to do everything in his power to recover from his injury and to push himself every day to be great.
Oklahoma City beat the Indiana Pacers to secure a 103-91 win and to claim its first NBA title.
Notably, Haliburton will likely miss all of the 2025-26 season due to his injury.