Celtic legend John Clark dies at 84 after six decades of dedication

John Clark played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships

John Clark, a legendary and highly respected figure at Celtic Football Club has passed away at the age of 84.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to the legend, noting, "'Greatness' is a word people throw around, but for John Clark, it is a very fitting tribute."

He added, "John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history," as per BBC Sports.

Clark, who started playing for Celtic in 1956, played more than 300 games for Celtic and won many major trophies including four league championships.

His greatest moment was in 1967, when Celtic beat Inter Milan in Lisbon and became the first team from Britain to win the European Cup.

Rodgers further praised Clark, "To have him with us, as part of the club for so long, has been a tremendous privilege for us all. It meant so much to us. Through his knowledge, his wisdom and his true love for Celtic, John has made such an important contribution to the club."

Clark's lifelong service:

Clark then came back to the club after retiring as a player to help train the youth team.

He later became the assistant coach to Billy McNeil, who had been his teammate in defence during Celtic's famous 1966-67 season when they won four major trophies.

Clark also worked as manager for teams like Cowdenbeath, Stranraer and Clyde and after that he returned to Celtic and spent almost 20 years as the club's kit man (the person who looks after the players' equipments and kits).

